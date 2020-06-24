Pop Up Restaurant Project Prepares to Launch in North Akron

An Akron group is trying something new to help local food entrepreneurs and celebrate the city’s cultural diversity.

The North Akron Community Development Corporation will open a rotating restaurant next month in Temple Square on North Main Street. The NoHi Pop-Up project has lined up eight chefs who will each take a weekend to serve lunch and dinner.

North Akron CDC Director Katie Beck says it’s a good opportunity for food entrepreneurs to experiment and look into opening their own restaurants.

“It gives them an opportunity to see, like if they would be successful. And each time they can see and get that real time experience as chefs in a commercial kitchen. But they can also see sales-wise how they maybe build their clientele to the point where maybe if they have enough capital by the end of that experience, they could possibly open up their own restaurant.”

Beck says the tentative opening weekend is set for July 10, but may be pushed back. The program is set to run through the end of December.

