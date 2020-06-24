Morning Headlines: Coronavirus Cases in Ohio Show Decrease; MLB-Players Union Agree to Start Season

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 24:

Ohio sees slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases following week of increases

Pop-up testing site in Akron set for this weekend

Congress considers bill to rescue hospitals

Suspect in Na’Kia Crawford murder turns himself in

Gov. Dewine not in favor of Columbus statue removal but open to dialogue

More police presence at statehouse following vandalization last week

Gov. Dewine hopes Ohio base becomes home to Space Force

University of Cincinnati removes donor name from stadium because of racist comments

MLB, players union agree on deal to start shortened season

Center Andre Drummond plans to return to Cavs

Ohio sees slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases following week of increases

Ohio reported a slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases following a series of higher-than-average day-to-day spikes. Last week, the number of cases started to uptick in what Gov. Mike DeWine identified as a “worrisome” rise in cases in five southwestern Ohio counties. The governor has loosened restrictions in the state so that every Ohioan is able to be tested for the coronavirus through a number of pop-up testing sites. The state is also trying to make up for lack of health checkups for children after the coronavirus pandemic led to a significant decrease in pediatric vaccinations.

Pop-up testing site in Akron set for this weekend

People in the Akron area who think they may have an active case of COVID-19 can get tested for free this weekend. Summit County Public Health is setting-up free testing sites Saturday and Sunday in West Akron. The pop-up testing will be at the House of the Lord church on Diagonal Road. No appointment is necessary.

Congress considers bill to rescue hospitals

Congress may come to the rescue for hospitals facing tough times during the pandemic. A bipartisan bill introduced this week by Democrat Marcy Kaptur and Republican Bob Gibbs would forgive federal loans that will come due this fall, just as hospitals should begin crawling out of revenue holes caused by the pandemic. Ohio Hospitals got $3.8 billion from the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments program that Congress approved during the emergency.



Suspect in Na’Kia Crawford murder turns himself in

One of the people wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Akron teenager has turned himself into police while another suspect is still at large. The Beacon Journal reports 18-year-old Jaion Bivins surrendered to detectives just past midnight on Tuesday. Bivins is charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence. He was issued a court summons and released. 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford was shot and killed at a stoplight on June 14. 17-year-old Adarus Black, who is suspected of shooting Crawford, is still at large. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Gov. Dewine not in favor of Columbus statue removal but open to dialogue

Gov. Mike DeWine says that while he's not in favor of the removal of statues of Christopher Columbus, he's open to discussions about people's place in history. DeWine said Tuesday he's not bothered by the removal of statues commemorating Confederate soldiers. But he said pulling every statute down because someone wasn't perfect probably isn't a good idea. Columbus State Community College has removed its statue of Columbus, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther wants a City Hall statue to be removed.

More police presence at statehouse following vandalization last week

Gov. Mike DeWine is boosting the police presence at the state capital after it was vandalized last week. Protesters painted red hand-prints and slogans on the walls and marble columns of the site. DeWine said the State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident and vowed that it won’t happen again. DeWine has repeatedly defended citizen’s right to protest, but he is speaking out about the few who act violently or break laws – which he says won’t be tolerated.

Gov. Dewine hopes Ohio base becomes home to Space Force

Gov. Mike DeWine is promoting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton as the location for the new U-S military branch Space Force. DeWine said Tuesday the base and the surrounding region would be “excellent hosts” for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. DeWine said the area is already home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. DeWine sent a letter promoting the base to the assistant secretary of the Air Force, endorsing a nomination by the mayor of Beavercreek in suburban Dayton.

University of Cincinnati removes donor name from stadium because of racist comments

The University of Cincinnati is removing Marge Schott’s name from its baseball stadium and a library archive in light of her racist comments while owner of the Cincinnati Reds. The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the move Tuesday. Schott's history of racist and offensive comments has prompted local organizations to reconsider using her name on facilities funded through her philanthropic foundation. The foundation is encouraging the discussions and decisions.

MLB, players union agree on deal to start shortened season

Major league baseball and the players union have agreed on a deal to start a shortened MLB season this summer - after the season was in jeopardy of not starting at all due to the coronavirus pandemic. Opening day is reportedly being considered for July 23 or 24. There's a long list of changes for this year's season: It will be a 60-game season. Teams will play their four divisional opponents 10 times. The National League will use a designated hitter. Extra innings will begin with a runner on second base, and there will be a special COVID-19 injury list. Players will reportedly be tested every other day.

Center Andre Drummond plans to return to Cavs

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond says he’s planning to be back in Cleveland for another year. ESPN reports Drummond picked up his player option for the 2020-2021 season. A former all-star, Drummond was sent to the Cavs from Detroit in a trade mid-season before the coronavirus pandemic stopped play in March. There was speculation that Drummond could choose to sign with another team in the off season. The Cavs are not part of the 22 teams the NBA plans to include when It restarts its season in Orlando later this summer.