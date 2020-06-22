© 2020 WKSU
Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
Salvation Army Sets Up Fund for Pandemic Mortgage Relief

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
Salvation Army Logo
Salvation Army Summit County
A sign for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army in Summit County has set up a fund to help families avoid losing their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s setting aside a pool of $50,000 to draw on to cover a monthly mortgage payment.

Spokesman Major Steven Stoops says while there are federal programs to provide rent assistance, there’s nothing comparable to help with mortgages.

“There wasn’t anything for that home owner that is lower-middle class or just struggling, but loving that they have their own home," Stoops said. 

"And we don’t want them to lose their asset over a late payment or inability to make a payment, and so that’s why we’ve started the program.”

In order to be eligible for a one-time grant, Summit County residents must be behind in mortgage payments and employed all of last year but laid off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Salvation Army hopes to provide assistance to 25 families.

Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
