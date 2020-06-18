The Lasting Impact of Cleveland's 'Redlined' Neighborhoods

Several Cleveland neighborhoods are still feeling the lasting impacts of a decades-old discriminatory practice called "redlining."

Redlining is an illegal discriminatory housing practice and the systematic denial of services by the federal government.

"In the 1930s, an agency in the U.S. Government started mapping areas of the major cities for loans as part of the New Deal and so they rank them by color, so if you lived in certain areas based upon that color you would get a different rate, so some of those that were in the redlined areas, they couldn't get loans or business loans or home interest loans, so they couldn't borrow from the federal government," said Rachel Lovell, Ph.D., research assistant professor, Case Western Reserve University.

Get the full story from Spectrum News 1.

Spectrum News 1 is a media partner with WKSU in the Informed Communities collaborative reporting projects looking at connecting vulnerable populations in Northeast Ohio with the information on infant mortality, helping mothers and babies stay safe, and on evictions, connecting residents with what they need to know to avoid and/or recover following an eviction.