Eviction Hearings Resume in Cleveland

"Many tenants are telling us about how they’ve lost their jobs or the provider in their household is no longer employed. That’s the story that we’re hearing over and over," said Abigail Staudt, with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, which provides legal representation to low-income and vulnerable communities.

Staudt says she’s expecting a lot of calls as people start getting their notices about eviction hearings.

"It’s really hitting our renters in a much greater way than the last economic downturns and crises," said Staudt. "I mean, the whole push has been for people to stay home. If you’re evicted from your house, you cannot stay home."

