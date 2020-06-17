© 2020 WKSU
Informed Communities: Evictions and Infant Mortality
WKSU is committed to serving the community's information needs.Several foundations joined together last fall to invite local media to pursue collaborative projects that could meet the basic information needs of often underserved communities.In their call for ideas, the foundations (Cleveland Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, Knight Foundation and The Center for Community Solutions) expressed an interest in "projects that provide actionable information that people need and can use."WKSU was awarded a grant to work with The Plain Dealer and Spectrum News1 Ohio to produce content around the topics of evictions and infant mortality.

Eviction Hearings Resume in Cleveland

WKSU | By Ryan Schmelz/Spectrum News 1
Published June 17, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
Screenshot_20200814-170431.png
SPECTRUM NEWS 1

"Many tenants are telling us about how they’ve lost their jobs or the provider in their household is no longer employed. That’s the story that we’re hearing over and over," said Abigail Staudt, with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, which provides legal representation to low-income and vulnerable communities.

Staudt says she’s expecting a lot of calls as people start getting their notices about eviction hearings.

 

"It’s really hitting our renters in a much greater way than the last economic downturns and crises," said Staudt. "I mean, the whole push has been for people to stay home. If you’re evicted from your house, you cannot stay home."

 

Get the full story from Spectrum News 1

 

Spectrum News 1 is a media partner with WKSU in the Informed Communities collaborative reporting projects looking at connecting vulnerable populations in Northeast Ohio with the information on infant mortality, helping mothers and babies stay safe, and on evictions, connecting residents with what they need to know to avoid and/or recover following an eviction.

