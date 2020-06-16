© 2020 WKSU
Police Seek Answers in Killing of Recent North High Graduate

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published June 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
Na'kia Crawford, 18, was murdered while stopped at a red light in Akron. Police are looking for a black sports car seen in surveillance footage.
Photo of a black sports car, possibly a Chevy Camaro, suspected in the shooting.

Akron police are searching for leads in the murder of Na'kia Crawford, 18, a recent North High graduate who was shot to death in her car Sunday afternoon.

A reward is being offered and police urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Na'Kia Crawford was shot multiple times while stopped at a red light on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of N. Howard and E. North Streets. Her grandmother was in the passenger seat but was not hurt.

Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser said there is no description of a suspect or suspects, but witnesses report seeing a black sports car, possibly a Chevy Camaro. Police have released surveillance photos of the car in question.  

Police have released this photo of the car witnesses report seeing when Crawford was shot.

"We are asking the public to please provide information about this murder. Somebody knows something. We're asking for tips that would give light to this event and result in the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible," Leeser said.

Leeser said a motive in the shooting is still unkown. 

He urges anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490, Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-2677 or text TIPSCO at 274637. 

There is a $45,000 reward.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports on Monday there was a protest at the intersection where Crawford was shot calling for justice in the case. A candlelight vigil to honor Crawford was also held. 

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
