Police Seek Answers in Killing of Recent North High Graduate

Akron police are searching for leads in the murder of Na'kia Crawford, 18, a recent North High graduate who was shot to death in her car Sunday afternoon.

A reward is being offered and police urge anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Na'Kia Crawford was shot multiple times while stopped at a red light on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of N. Howard and E. North Streets. Her grandmother was in the passenger seat but was not hurt.

Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser said there is no description of a suspect or suspects, but witnesses report seeing a black sports car, possibly a Chevy Camaro. Police have released surveillance photos of the car in question.

Credit AKRON POLICE DEPARTMENT / AKRON POLICE DEPARTMENT Police have released this photo of the car witnesses report seeing when Crawford was shot.

"We are asking the public to please provide information about this murder. Somebody knows something. We're asking for tips that would give light to this event and result in the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible," Leeser said.

Leeser said a motive in the shooting is still unkown.

He urges anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2490, Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-2677 or text TIPSCO at 274637.

There is a $45,000 reward.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports on Monday there was a protest at the intersection where Crawford was shot calling for justice in the case. A candlelight vigil to honor Crawford was also held.