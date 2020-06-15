Morning Headlines: Ohio tops 41,000 COVID-19 cases; Kalahari Resorts Reopens After Court Ruling

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 15:

Ohio tops 41,000 COVID-19 cases

Ohio has topped 41,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,550 deaths as of Sunday, while daily numbers continue to trend downwards. There were three deaths reported Sunday and 300 new cases. There are currently around 500 people hospitalized, and a little more than 200 in the ICU. More than 530,000 people in Ohio have been tested for COVID-19.

Put-in-Bay Police Chief on leave following black tourists' arrests

The police chief on a Lake Erie resort island has been placed on leave and two officers have resigned following the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart. Police body cameras showed Put-in-Bay officers used stun guns on at least two people during the stop last weekend that began when two white officers said the golf cart’s operator was driving recklessly. In all, nine people were arrested on charges including assault, aggravated rioting and resisting arrest. A county prosecutor dismissed the charges against six and told the Sandusky Register that charges against the others also would likely be dropped. Eight of the nine arrested were black. Police Chief Steve Riddle has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Cleveland court to resume eviction cases

Cleveland’s Housing Court will resume some eviction hearings today and start accepting new cases for the first time since March due to the pandemic. Cleveland.com reports the economic fallout from the pandemic led many to predict that the nation will see high numbers of families thrown out of their homes for not paying their rent or mortgage and a large number of eviction cases filed in the local court. The court, which has a backlog of about 1,000 cases, also plans to hear 125 eviction cases a day, with the bulk occurring virtually via Zoom.

Popular Sandusky water park reopens after judge's ruling

Kalahari Resorts reopened its Sandusky outdoor waterpark and hotel on Saturday after an Erie County judge ruled the state cannot prevent it from reopening. The judge on Friday said the state overstepped its bounds by closing the waterpark without proper vetting for rules set forth by the state health department. The company plans to open its indoor waterpark June 19, the date that Governor Mike DeWine set for amusement parks to reopen statewide.

BLM protests continue in Canton

Protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd continued throughout Northeast Ohio over the weekend, including at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The Canton Repository reports about 50 people gathered Saturday in front of the Hall to recognize former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick in 2016 began kneeling during the national anthem at games to protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

Medical marijuana not allowed for autism and anxiety treatment

The state will not allow Ohioans to use medical marijuana to treat autism and anxiety. A state medical board committee has recommended rejecting those conditions, while recommending approval of one new one: wasting syndrome. The board is expected to make a final decision during its July meeting. So far there are 21 conditions approved under Ohio’s medical marijuana law.

Children's book panels installed at state park trails

The state has launched four new trails that feature panels with children's books. Storybook Trails have been installed at state parks including Wingfoot Lake near Akron. It features a book written by John Micklos, Jr., titled ‘One Leaf, Two Leaves, Count with Me!’, a book about counting and seasons. Others are at Dillon State Park in Muskingum County, John Bryan in Yellow Springs, and Maumee Bay in Lucas County.