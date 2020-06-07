© 2020 WKSU
Community
Protesters Take to Akron's Streets Again to Call for an End to Racism and Police Brutality

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 7, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
1 of 3
Activist Shawn Mansfield organized the Black Lives Matter march in downtown Akron, during which they asked Akron Police officers and Mayor Dan Horrigan to take a knee in a show of solidarity.
KABIR BHATIA
2 of 3
Many Akron police officers posted in front of the Stubbs Justice Center took a knee in solidarity with -- and by request of -- the Black Lives Matter protesters.
MARK AREHART
3 of 3
Protesters began marching on Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, before heading toward the former Akron Beacon Journal Building.
MARK AREHART

The protests over the killing of George Floyd continued in downtown Akron today. Several groups held events calling for an end to racism and police brutality.

This story had been updated. It was originally published on June 6th.

photo of Dan Horrigan, Charles Brown
Credit MARK AREHART / WKSU
/
WKSU
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (center) took a knee in a show of solidarity during Saturday's protests. He was joined by Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Charles Brown.

A Black Lives Matter march began at noon at the Akron-Summit County Public Library downtown, continued for several blocks, then stopped as organizers asked Mayor Dan Horrigan to take a knee as a show of solidarity. The march then continued to the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, where police officers posted outside were also asked to take a knee by the march’s organizers. After being given permission by Chief Kenneth Ball, most of the officers did.

During and after last weekend’s protests, curfews wre issued in Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown. Akron was the largest city in Ohio not to issue a curfew.

Protester Cealneeka Miller from Akron says she believes the events in her city have been peaceful because 

photo of Prophecy Dorsey
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
/
WKSU
Activist and co-organizer Prophecy Dorsey tried to invite Akron Police officers to take a knee in solidarity during Saturday's Black Lives Matter march. Later, some officers did take a knee at the Stubbs Justice Center.

organizers have notified city officials about what they’ll be doing. Akron Police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller attributes it to good relations between law enforcement and the public.

Later in the day, at Second Baptist Church, Pastor Roderick C. Pounds held a "Peaceful but Powerful" rally to give community members an opportunity to share their perspective.

In the late afternoon, the Summit County Black Elected Officials marked a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd. Members of Summit County Council, Akron City Council, and Mayor Horrigan attended the event at the historic Hotel Matthews monument.

It closed with 8:46 of reflection – the same amount of time now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on George Floyd’s neck.  Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball was among the speakers at the Hotel Matthews, and said the video of Floyd's death was 'horrifying.'

photo of Black Lives Matter Akron
Credit MARK AREHART / WKSU
/
WKSU
The Black Lives Matter march began at the library and wound through downtown streets for several hours. Other protest events followed in the afternoon.

Both Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville were also there, and said they expect to pass legislation soon that will declare racism a public health crisis. State Rep. Emilia Sykes said she'd been called a "bully" by some of her statehouse colleagues for suggesting they consider similar legislation.

 

Tags

CommunityGeorge FloydAkron protestsprotests George FloydKenneth BallAkron City CouncilSummit County CouncilAkron PoliceDan Horrigan
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
