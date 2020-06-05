FBI Investigating Ohio National Guardsman After Alleged White Supremacist Online Posts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a member of the Ohio National Guard after federal officials, Gov. Mike DeWine says, revealed information they say indicates the guard member expressed white supremacist ideology online before being deployed to assist with protest security in Washington, D.C.

In his regular coronavirus briefing Friday, DeWine told reporters the unidentified guard member is suspended from all missions as the investigation continues.

Todd Lindgren with the FBIs Cincinnati bureau said in an emailed statement the agency has no comment at this time.

The state recently deployed 100 members of the guard to the nation’s capitol as some of the ongoing peaceful protests there over the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, have turned violent.

DeWine says the guard member would be permanently removed from duty if the federal investigation confirms the allegations.

DeWine reminded Ohioans the guard is made up of citizen soldiers.

“While I fully support everyone's right to free speech, guardsmen and guardswomen are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background or religion. Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during times of crisis. And anyone who displays a malice towards specific groups of Americans has no place in the Ohio National Guard,” he says.

DeWine says he’s directed top military officials to set up a new procedure aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Adjutant Gen. John C. Harris appeared as part of the press conference to discuss the coronavirus but did not offer any comment related to the guard member’s suspension or the investigation.

The governor says the state is also establishing an Ohio agency to address the health-related and other inequities between white and other Ohioans, also known in public health circles as the so-called social determinants of health. He also promises to improve Ohio police oversight, accreditation, training and accountability requirements in the aftermath of police brutality in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

Coronavirus Update

State officials announced Friday that still-shuttered casinos, racinos, amusement parks, water parks and outdoor theaters would be allowed reopen June 19. Reopenings are contingent on businesses providing strict plans to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19, such as limiting the number of people permitted inside a venue, one-way traffic signage and enforced coronavirus sanitation measures.

“They are quite elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public and consistent with allowing Ohioans to go about their summer and enjoy their summer in the way that they are used to doing,” the governor says.

DeWine says plans are also in the works for reopening the Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled in July.

The latest health numbers show there are 35,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with another 2,662 probable cases. Hospital officials report 6,385 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of confirmed deaths stands at 2,135 -- up 18 over the day before -- with another 220 probable deaths under investigation.

Health officials stress it’s vital for Ohioans to continue efforts to social distance, wear masks in public and otherwise help limit the spread of the disease.

Mass coronavirus testing is expected to be available soon.

DeWine says the state is working with major pharmacy chains as well as federally qualified community health centers to provide the additional tests. He says expanding the number of virus testing sites in especially hard-hit communities of color is underway with the assistance of the Ohio National Guard and more details on next steps are expected soon.

Ohio communities of color are among those disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as are nursing facility residents and staff. The guard also continues to assist with testing at nursing homes across the state as well.

The governor repeated his desire for Ohio students to return to classrooms in the fall. He says he’s coordinating plans with officials at the state’s public and private colleges and universities for how to bring students back to campus safely amid the pandemic.

