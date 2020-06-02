Akron-Summit County Public Library Announces Plans to Reopen

The Akron-Summit County Public Library has announced its plans for reopening after weeks of closure due to COVID-19 concerns. The library will reopen in phases.

Most staff will return to buildings to prepare for service June 8, and patrons can start returning items June 16.

Marketing Communications Director Carla Davis says more than 300,000 items are currently checked out. The library will extend the due dates for those items until July 15 in an effort to spread out the return rush.

“There is no rush. It would be nice if customers would hold onto those items for just a little bit longer, because we know with more than 300,000 items checked out, there’s going to be a deluge," Davis said.

Davis says items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being handled or recirculated.

The library expects to begin offering phone service and curbside pickup June 29, and limited access to buildings July 20.