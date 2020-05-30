PHOTOS: Protests Continue For A Second Day In Downtown Cincinnati

Downtown Cincinnati saw its second protest on Saturday following one on Friday that was largely peaceful but escalated into violence. Protests in honor of George Floyd, an African American man in Minneapolis who died in police custody, are taking place all over the nation, as well as throughout Ohio.

In Columbus, a Friday protest turned violent when rioters broke windows at the Statehouse; in all more than 100 properties were damaged, the Statehouse News Bureau reports. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued a curfew, and Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday called in the Ohio National Guard.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley also issued a curfew Saturday morning, following the events Friday night here, which he said were comprised of "a small group of people." The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Protests are also taking place in Cleveland and Toledo.

Floyd died May 25 when Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes. In a video recorded by a witness, Floyd can be heard repeatedly saying "Please," "I can't breathe," and "Don't kill me." Chauvin has since been fired and is now facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Saturday, many protesters, some of them young children, carried signs bearing Floyd's last words.

Credit Ronny Salerno / WVXU Two young demonstrators carry a sign written with some of George Floyd's last words.

The day's protests largely have remained peaceful, with WVXU's Ronny Salerno, who is photographing the events Downtown, reporting at least one use of pepper spray.

Credit Ronny Salerno / WVXU A young woman and her friends who experienced the day's first use of pepper spray stand on the front line afterwards.

Around 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department tweeted that it had dispersed a "large disorderly crowd" at 12th and Race streets. At least two were arrested.

Another group of protesters gathered at The Banks. A participant explained to the crowd that it was a safe space to exercise their First Amendment rights given the patrons at area bars and restaurants, many of whom were seated outdoors on the sunny and balmy 70-degree day.

"If the police come, we have witnesses. If the police come, they are not going to make it worse then it needs to be - they're not going to use pellets, they're not going to use tear gas, because of all these other people here, so let's stay here."

An organizer explaining why the group has taken to The Banks. pic.twitter.com/2LTj1guWWA— 91.7 WVXU (@917wvxu) May 30, 2020

Police parked cars at the eastern and western edges of The Banks, but had yet to interact with demonstrators who had linked arm in arm in the intersection.

Credit Ronny Salerno / WVXU Demonstrators formed lines along all four sides of an intersection at The Banks, standing arm in arm while chanting.

Earlier, protesters also passed by the Hamilton County Justice Center, where the front window had been broken the night before. Salerno reported inmates could be heard slapping the windows.

Credit Kristen Swilley / WCPO Protesters broke large glass windows of the Hamilton County Justice Center, May 29, 2020.

Salerno also reports that volunteers are passing out water and masks along the protest route. Around 7 p.m., demonstrators began to leave The Banks. An organizer encouraged all to remain calm, stay together, and pick up any trash as they left.

The march moving northward through the CBD. pic.twitter.com/6wDQQbaqLl— 91.7 WVXU (@917wvxu) May 30, 2020

The group arrived at the Hamilton County Courthouse around 8 p.m. and were greeted by about 10 deputies and a K-9 standing on the steps. A bottle of water was thrown, and demonstrators quickly condemned the action.

Credit Ronny Salerno / WVXU Cincinnati police stand outside of the Hamilton County Courthouse, which had been vandalized Friday evening.

At 8:15 p.m. Salerno reported that demonstrators were headed back where the day began: At Cincinnati Police's District 1 headquarters on Central Parkway.

Demonstrators at The Banks, where police set up a substation next door to Tin Roof.

Upon arrival at around 8:40 p.m., Salerno reported a much less aggressive scene than earlier in the day. The district deployed officers with helmets and standard uniforms, as opposed to the shields and suits seen earlier.

Credit Ronny Salerno / WVXU Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac (in uniform but not wearing gear) said earlier in the day he agreed with those demonstrating against Floyd's death.

However, about 20 minutes in, the situation took a turn. Police emerged in riot gear and the crowd grew louder. Twice an orange rifle was raised, but both protestors and police stood their ground. Then the situation escalated with the use of tear gas. (Warning: Some may find language in the below video offensive.)

The city's curfew - the first such curfew put in place since the 2001 riots after police shot and killed 19-year-old Timothy Thomas - went into effect at 10 p.m. Much of the crowd has dispersed.

Credit Ronny Salerno / WVXU A small contingent of police on Central Parkway. As of 10 p.m., other units seemed to have been dispatched elsewhere, as sirens could be heard throughout Downtown.

