Community
Coronavirus 411
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Wedding Venues Say They Are Ready To Reopen

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published May 21, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
The Stratford Barn - Delaware County Historical Society
The Stratford Barn - Delaware County Historical Society

Wedding venues, banquet halls and large catering facilities can reopen June 1 st. And some venues say they are ready to open now.

June is a popular month for weddings but Melissa Stroupe, sales and event manager for the Barn at Stratford in Delaware, says many of the celebrations booked for that month have been cancelled or postponed until a later date. She says her facility, which is a big source of funding for the Delaware County Historical Society, is prepared to open.

“Our space holds over 200 people. We can easily distance groupings of ten or less by distances of greater than six feet to accommodate social distancing and best practices for our clients," Stroupe says.

Melissa Stroupe, Delaware, Ohio
Melissa Stroupe, Delaware, Ohio

Stroupe says all of the staff, caterers and anyone who isn't a guest will be wearing masks inside the facility as well. She says there is  a wedding booked at the facility for May 31st. State officials have said event centers cannot reopen until June 1st so that couple will have to wait until midnight to celebrate or book the event for a later date. 

The state's new reopening recommendations call for event venues to follow protocols that are similar to those for restaurants – safe social distancing, sanitizing and employees wearing masks.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

CommunitycoronavirusCOVID-19wedding venuesDelaware County Historical SocietyBarn at Stratford
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.