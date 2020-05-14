Settlement Agreement Reached In Crawford Wrongful Death Suit

The city of Beavercreek has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of John Crawford III. Crawford was shot and killed by police inside the Beavercreek Walmart store nearly six years ago.

Credit Tressa Sherrod via Facebook John Crawford III

Police were reacting to a 9-1-1 call that a man inside the store was carrying a rifle. Crawford was actually holding a pellet gun sold by the store when he was killed by Beavercreek Police Officer Sean Williams.

The city has reached a $1.7 million settlement agreement with the Crawford family. Attorney Michael Wright says another wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart is still pending.

“I guess it’s somewhat bittersweet for the family,” says Wright. “They're happy that one portion of this case is being resolved. They’re still fighting for justice for their son. You know, this has been a pretty long fight for the family.”

A federal grand jury declined to indict officer Williams in the case. Beavercreek officials say the settlement is not an acknowledgment of liability but say they reached the agreement for the family.

