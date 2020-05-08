© 2020 WKSU
Community
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

BOUNCE Innovation Hub to Reopen with Coronavirus Safety Guidelines

Published May 8, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub is set to reopen to the public tomorrow with coronavirus guidelines in place. The new precautions include social distancing and requiring anyone in a public area to wear a face mask.

Bounce’s Chief Operating Officer Jessica Sublett says they’ve been hosting virtual programming while they were closed, but she thinks providing a place to safely work together in person is important.

“I hope that the precautions we’re taking, the extra steps that we’re going, the extensive cleaning that we’re doing gives people a little sense of peace that they can come back to an environment that they can see their community members from a safe distance, that they have a place they can come if they’re going stir crazy," Sublett says. "We do completely respect that there will be people that are not ready to come back to work and no one should come back to work until they’re ready to come back.”

Sublett says there are signs posted throughout the building reminding people of the new policies.

