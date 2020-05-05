Morning Headlines: U of A to Cut 6 Colleges; Cleveland to Distribute $30M to Businesses, Residents

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 5:

University of Akron to cut 6 colleges;

Revere Local to end school year early;

Health department releases 21-day trends of COVID-19;

90 Cuyahoga jail inmates test positive for coronavirus;

Cleveland to distribute $30M to businesses, residents;

Federal appeals court upholds releasing, moving Elkton inmates;

State identifies 3 priority groups for coronavirus testing;

Ohio BMVs to open by end of May;

DeWine condemns protest incidents;

Decision to reopen restaurants coming soon;

Summa temporarily closes Medina ER;

Medina County Library District offers voluntary layoffs;

Northeast Ohio native NFL coach Don Schula dies at 90;

The University of Akron plans to cut six of its 11 colleges to offset as much as a $70 million budget deficit. President Gary Miller said details on the remaining programs will be released in the coming days and he’ll deliver a plan to the Board of Trustees at their June meeting. Cost-saving measures already announced include a 20% reduction to the athletics budget and of all non-academic administrative divisions.Senior administration officials hired before April 1, including Miller, will take 10% pay cuts.

A Summit County school district is ending the academic year nearly two weeks early despite state guidance. Cleveland.com reports Revere Local officials said they have logged enough hours of instruction to end May 22 instead of June 11. Superintendent Matt Montgomery told Cleveland.com the extra time will give the district a chance to plan for fall if the coronavirus is still an issue. Gov. Mike DeWine ordered school buildings to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The Ohio Department of Health expanding COVID-19 trend data from five days to the last 21. The new charts show the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in the last 24 hours. All trend lines are either staying flat or declining, despite the exception of a spike in deaths last Wednesday of more than 55. Ohio currently has more than 20,400 confirmed cases and 1,056 deaths.

Ninety Cuyahoga County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month, exposing nearly 380 others in the facility. Cleveland.com reports one was released, more than 30 have recovered and more than 50 are still in the jail. Fifteen Cuyahoga corrections officers have also tested positive. Those who have contracted the disease are in an isolated spot in the jail.

The city of Cleveland will distribute $30 million to businesses and residents who have been affected by the coronavirus. Mayor Frank Jackson said the aid comes from the city’s economic development funds and federal CARES Act funding. Large businesses will be able to borrow up to $100,000 and small businesses $25,000. It also includes more than $11 million to help people who’ve lost their jobs pay rent.

A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s order to transfer or release high-risk inmates at the state’s only federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland had appealed the order for Elkton Correctional in Columbiana County, where seven inmates have died from COVID-19. More than 800 inmates are on a list to be moved or released, including former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora.

The state has identified three priority groups as it ramps up coronavirus testing. The highest priority includes Ohioans with symptoms who are hospitalized, along with healthcare workers. The second priority includes people with symptoms who are in nursing homes, along with first responders, those 65 and older and those with underlying conditions. The third priority is people undergoing non-essential surgeries or medical procedures. The state plans to test 22,000 people a day starting next week.

All Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations plan to open by the end of the month. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said offices will open throughout the next few weeks. The state is working on an online check-in service that will limit the number of people at each location. About 20 of those are already online, with all locations in the state set to have the technology this summer.

Gov. Mike DeWine is condemning several incidents over the weekend, saying protesters went too far. DeWine during his press conference Monday said reporters and photographers are not fair game. A protester argued with a TV reporter at the Ohio Statehouse Friday, and ignored requests by the reporter to maintain distance. DeWine also spoke out against a group who showed up outside Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton’s house on Saturday, saying he’s responsible for all decisions regarding the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine said a decision on reopening restaurants will be coming later this week. He hinted they could open shortly after May 12, when retailers are allowed to resume. DeWine said decisions will be based on the trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state. Ohio’s restaurants have been closed for sit-down business since mid-March. Some businesses have already reopened, including manufacturing and distribution companies.

Akron-based Summa Health is temporarily closing its Medina Emergency Department starting Thursday. The health system said the facility has seen a steep drop in patients and closing could help preserve protective equipment. It's unclear when it'll reopen. The Summa Health Medical Group Medina Family Practice is accepting walk-in appointments and has extended hours.

Medina County District Library is joining others around Northeast Ohio in cutting staff during the pandemic. It's offering voluntary layoffs to 150 employees beginning Sunday. It's also eliminated or postponed $400,000 worth of projects and programs.

Northeast Ohio NFL coaching legend Don Schula has died at age 90. He had an NFL-record 347 career wins, most of those as coach of the Miami Dolphins through 1995. Shula graduated from Painesville's Harvey High School, and then John Carroll University where he also played football, before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns and playing for the Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins in the 1950s. The stadium at John Carroll is named for Shula, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1997.