picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron Zoo Animals Available to Join Online Work Meetings, Birthday Celebrations

Published May 4, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT
a photo of a zoo animal
ELENA BELL
/
AKRON ZOO

The Akron Zoo is offering a number of virtual options to keep its animals connected with their fans. The options range from having a parrot or macaw join your Zoom meeting to having one of their turtles or possums paint a picture for you.

Spokesperson Elena Bell said these programs also give the zoo another way to bring in revenue while it remains closed to visitors during the pandemic.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of our events due to the pandemic, and an option we are looking into is to see if there are any events that we can create that could be a virtual event that we enjoy with everyone,” she said.

The virtual visits cost $45 each and last up to 20 minutes. Bell said the program is popular already and will likely continue until the zoo is able to re-open fully to the public.

