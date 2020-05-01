© 2020 WKSU
Community
Parole Board Recommends Life Without Parole Instead Of Death For Gregory Lott

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published May 1, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Gregory Lott is being held on death row at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution for the 1986 murder of John McGrath.
The state parole board is recommending Gov. Mike DeWine commute an East Cleveland killer’s death sentence to life in prison without parole.

The board voted 6-2 for mercy for 58 year old Gregory Lott, who killed John McGrath by setting him on fire after breaking into McGrath’s house in July 1986. McGrath died 10 days later.

McGrath's grandson offered a statement to the board saying his family opposes the death penalty, which was cited by several parole board members who voted for clemency.

One parole board member felt it had been demonstrated that Lott is intellectually disabled, but the two who voted against clemency felt the opposite, and cited that as a reason why they voted the way they did.

Lott’s execution had been set for March, but DeWine delayed it till May of next year. And he has the final decision on clemency.

No executions have proceeded since DeWine took office last year – he’s said the state has had trouble finding drugs to carry out lethal injections.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
