Morning Headlines: Akron Projects Steep Revenue Drop; Cleveland Clinic Opens Coronavirus Test Site

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 30:

Akron projects steep revenue drop;

Cleveland Clinic opens coronavirus testing site;

Goodyear reports low earnings in first quarter;

More than 270 long-term care residents dead from coronavirus;

DeWine clarifies guidelines for high school graduations;

Ohio State nurses union files OSHA complaint;

Costco requires customers to wear masks;

Akron projects steep revenue drop

More than 130 furloughed Akron employees are set to return to work next week amid the concerns of a sharp drop in revenue. The city expects a 20% to 35% drop in revenue this year because of the pandemic. Mayor Dan Horrigan is working on cost saving measures. Cities aren't eligible for the federal CARES Act funds. Akron has already canceled all summer events in Lock 3, including concerts and festivals. More than 300 employees are still on leave. Akron is also reopening two city-owned golf courses, with social distancing restrictions. Horrigan said all city worker in common areas and public spaces must wear face coverings.

Cleveland Clinic opens coronavirus testing site

The Cleveland Clinic is opening a coronavirus testing site Thursday at the Akron General Health and Wellness Center in Green. Testing is free, but patients must schedule an appointment and have a doctor's order. The Beacon Journal reports the site expects to test up to 60 people a day. It'll be prioritized for high-risk populations such as health care workers, people with preexisting conditions and those 61 or older. Rite Aid has opened coronavirus testing drive-thrus in Akron and Parma. Walgreens and CVS also plan to expand testing, but no Ohio locations are included so far.

Goodyear reports low earnings in first quarter

Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's first quarter earnings show the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales were around $3 billon, 15% lower than a year ago. Tire volumes were also down, 18% from last year. The company had a net loss of $619 million for the quarter and a nearly $50 million loss in operating costs. Goodyear has temporarily suspended its quarterly dividend, which will save around $37 million. It has also temporarily closed facilities and plans to reduce payroll through furloughs and salary reductions.

More than 270 long-term care residents dead from coronavirus

The Ohio Department of Health's latest numbers show 276 people have died of COVID-19 in the state's long-term-care facilities. In Summit County, there were 15 reported deaths at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, in the past two weeks. There have been 12 such deaths in Wayne County and eight in Portage. In Stark County, there have been 17 total COVID-19 related deaths at Altercare in Alliance. Ohio now has more than 17,300 COVID-19 cases. The 937 deaths is a nearly 20% increase from Tuesday. Ohio's top health official Dr. Amy Acton said hospitalizations have steadily increased over the last few days, which currently stands at 3,400. More than 1,000 people have been admitted to the ICU.

DeWine clarifies guidelines for high school graduations

Gov. Mike DeWine cleared up his stance on in-person high school graduations. He clarified that ceremonies must not exceed a gathering of 10 or more people, and suggested them to be done virtually. A second option is a drive-thru graduation, where students accept diplomas inside their cars. DeWine says graduation parties must be limited to 10 or fewer people.

Ohio State nurses union files OSHA complaint

An Ohio State nurses union has filed a complaint with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) concerning a hazardous work environment. Cleveland.com reports the uion that represents more than 4,000 Wexner Medical Center nurses say a lack of protective equipment puts them in immediate danger of contracting COVID-19. More than 85 employees have tested positive. They also filed the complaint on behalf of University Hospitals medical staff,..

Costco requires customers to wear masks

Costco is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks inside stores because of coronavirus concerns. Costco said people who can't wear a mask because of a health condition are exempt. The Beacon Journal reports Acme Fresh Markets began mandating its 2,400 employees wear masks on Wednesday and provided their employees with homemade masks made by a local company. Gov. Mike DeWine reversed his decision this week saying masks are recommended and "best practice" for customers, but it's not mandatory.