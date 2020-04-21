© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Offering A Way to 'Find Your Virtual Park'

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 21, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT
a photo of the new Boston Mill Visitor Center
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU
Even though much of the CVNP -- such as the Boston Mills visitor center -- is closed during the pandemic, there are virtual tours and programming available online.

Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are celebrating National Park Week with online content for visitors who are trying to practice social distancing.

Nationwide, the park system has launched “Find Your Virtual Park” on platforms including Facebook and YouTube. Parks’ spokeswoman Pamela Barnes says anyone can take a trivia quiz about the parks, listen to a podcast, or view a webcam.

“We also have a virtual passport cancellation stamp. If you know about the National Park passport system – you go into the visitor center and get your stamp – we know you can’t physically get your stamp now. So lots of parks have a virtual passport stamp.”

Online content from Cuyahoga Valley National Park includes a podcast on the archaeology of Native Americans in Northeast Ohio, and a history of farming in what is now the park.

Tags

CommunityCuyahoga Valley National ParkCVNPcoronavirus
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content