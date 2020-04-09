OHSAA Has A Spring Sports Plan Ready, If Schools Reopen
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) unveiled a plan Wednesday to resume spring sports – if Gov. Mike DeWine decides to reopen schools in early May.
The governor’s current school closure order expires on May 1, with classes resuming May 4. In the update sent to Ohio high schools, OHSAA said the May 4 start is optimistic, but its plan would allow spring sports seasons to begin as early as May 9.
Post-season tournaments would start a few weeks later and most state tournaments would end in late June, a far shorter-than-usual regular season.
But a short season is better than no season at all, said Brian Fantone, athletic director for the Twinsburg City School District.
“I’m really happy that the OHSAA has taken the stance of doing every possible thing that they can to try to preserve at least a part of that for these kids and not just saying a month ago, ‘Hey, we’re done with spring sports. That’s not going to happen’,” Fantone said.
Steele High School in Amherst hosts one of the biggest high school track and field meets in Ohio: The Comet Relays. Steele Athletic Director Casey Wolf said the one-day event hosts 1,200-1,500 student-athletes every year.
The update from OHSAA not only provides some clarity to athletic departments as they plan for any potential competitions, Wolf said, but it also offers a “glimmer of hope” that student-athletes might actually get to compete at some point this year.
If Amherst Steele High School is able to host the 2020 Comet Relays, it would mark 65 years of the track and field meet. [Amherst Steele Track & Field]
“You want their high school experience to be everything they wanted it to be,” Wolf said. “That’s the hard part that myself and our coaches are dealing with right now is, you know, we want them to walk away knowing that they had a tremendous experience.”
OHSAA will cancel spring sports if schools remain closed for the rest of the school year, which Fantone says would leave him “heartbroken for the senior athletes.”
“These kids have worked so hard their whole lives to get to this moment,” he said. “My first initial thought would just be those kids and the fact that they don’t get to experience that again.”
Spring sports for Ohio high schools include softball, baseball, tennis, track and field and lacrosse. Each sport has a slightly different schedule under the adjusted OHSAA plan.
BASEBALL
Non-Interscholastic Date
May 4
Acclimation Period
May 4-8
Season Begins
May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal
May 11
Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty
May 12-15
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting
May 17
Sectional Tournaments*
May 23-30
District Tournaments
June 1-6
Regional Tournaments
June 11 & 12
State Tournament
June 19-21
Season Concludes
June 27
* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.
SOFTBALL
Non-Interscholastic Date
May 4
Acclimation Period
May 4-8
Season Begins
May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal
May 18
Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty
May 19-22
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting
May 24
Sectional Tournaments*
May 30-June 6
District Tournaments
June 8-13
Regional Tournaments
June 15-20
State Tournament
June 25-27
Season Concludes
July 4
* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.
LACROSSE
Non-Interscholastic Date
May 4
Acclimation Period
May 4-8
Season Begins
May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal
May 18
Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty
May 19-22
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting
May 25
Regional Qualifying
May 26-30
Regional Quarterfinals
June 1-4
Regionals
June 4-7
State Semi-Finals
June 8-10
State Finals
June 13
Season Concludes
June 13
TENNIS
Non-Interscholastic Date
May 4
Acclimation Period
May 4-8
Season Begins
May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal
May 18
Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty
May 19-22
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting
May 24
Sectional Tournament*
May 30-June 6
District Tournament
June 8-13
State Tournament
June 18-20
Season Concludes
June 27
* Sectional competition shall NOT begin earlier than the date provided.
TRACK & FIELD
Non-Interscholastic Date
May 4
Acclimation Period
May 4-8
Season Begins
May 9
Tournament Entry/Withdrawal
May 25
Tournament Entry/Withdraw w/penalty
May 26-29
Tournament Draw/Coaches Meeting
May 31
District Tournament
June 9-13
Regional Tournament
June 17-20
State Tournament
June 26-27
Season Concludes
June 27
