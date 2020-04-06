Morning Headlines: CVNP Closes Some Areas; Extended Stay-at-Home Order Goes into Effect

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 6:

CVNP closes some areas;

Extended stay-at-home order goes into effect;

Ohio COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000;

DeWine encourages Ohioans to wear masks in public;

Three inmates die from COVID-19;

Ohio to randomly sample 100 people for the coronavirus;

Cleveland confirms 203 coronavirus cases;

Spirit Airlines suspends Cleveland Hopkins flights;

Akron City Council begins meeting remotely;

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has closed some areas to prevent large gatherings amid the pandemic. The Brandywine Falls boardwalk is closed, along with the nearby parking lot, which could reopen on a limited basis. The Blue Hen Falls parking lot is also closed. Gov. Mike DeWine said he has no plans to close state parks during Ohio’s stay-at-home order as long as people are following social distance guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends groups no larger than 10 people and maintaining a 6-foot distance.

An expanded stay-at-home order in Ohio includes new provisions for businesses and residents through May 1. The order, which takes effect Monday, directs businesses that are still open to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and to ensure those outside are keeping a safe distance from one another. Many travelers arriving in Ohio from other areas are being told they must quarantine for two weeks. Wedding receptions are limited to 10 people.

As of Sunday, Ohio has more than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119 reported deaths. Cases increased by nearly 10% from Saturday to Sunday — the smallest spike Ohio has seen so far. But Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has warned that there are likely more cases throughout the state that can’t be identified because of limited testing. More than 1,000 people are hospitalized and nearly 30% have been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging residents to wear masks when they go out in public, following a new recommendation from the CDC. Instructions for how to make masks are at coronavirus.ohio.gov. Acton said many Ohioans may be asymptomatic. Wearing a mask can prevent them from spreading the disease to high-risk populations.

Three inmates in Ohio's only federal prison have died from COVID-19. Cleveland.com reports staff at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in eastern Ohio took the third inmate, 76-year-old Frank McCoy, to the hospital after he had a hard time breathing. McCoy was placed on a ventilator and died Thursday — the same day two others died. The Ohio Department of Health said as of Sunday, 42 inmates have been tested and two have come back positive so far at the Marion and Pickaway correctional institutions. Eleven tests are pending.

Ohio health officials plan to randomly sample 100 people throughout the state for the coronavirus. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the sampling can help dentify clusters of cases. Acton believes the numbers are deceiving because of limited testing. Many people can be asymptomatic and pass it on to others.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 22 more Clevelanders have tested positive for COVID-19, bring the city's total to 203. Two residents have died. City officials are working to identify anyone who had contact with the individuals. Cases range from ages 20 to 70. Cuyahoga County has the most cases in the state with 826 as of Sunday. Summit County has more than 180 cases and 10 confirmed deaths.

Spirit Airlines is suspending all Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights starting Wednesday through May 5. Cleveland.com reports the airline's capacity for April and May is expected to decrease by 75%. Many flights in Cleveland have been paused, including United service to Los Angeles.

Akron City Council will begin meeting remotely Monday, without the public or the press physically present. Legislation passed last month by Ohio lawmakers allows municipal governments, school boards and other bodies to conduct business without voting members or others at the meetings. The council met in emergency session last month to pass its operating budget. All debates before virtual voting will be streamed on Akron City Council's YouTube channel.



