Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Food Banks Say They Need Help To Meet The Current Need For Services

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published April 3, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
Columbus area food bank
Columbus area food bank

Leaders of Ohio’s foodbanks say they are overwhelmed by the demand on their services right now. They’re urging the federal government to increase food stamp benefits by 15% and asking Ohio’s leaders to kick in $25 million dollars to help pay for emergency services. 

The head of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says the number of people they are serving has tripled and quadrupled during the past couple of weeks. And Lisa Hamler Fugitt says many of those turning to food pantries for help were people who had donated to food banks in the past. She says Dayton’s foodbanks have seen one of the biggest spikes.

“They did a two-hour, single line distribution and 75% of those were first time clients," Hamler Fugitt says.

Hamler Fugitt says the situation would be even worse if it weren’t for the Ohio National Guard. Gov. DeWine deployed members on March 23 rd to help with distribution throughout the state. She says low-income families who get food stamps are having difficulty finding food in stores right now. And she’s urging Ohioans to take only what they need so there is enough food to go around.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau.

CommunitycoronavirusfoodbanksOhio Association of Foodbanksfood pantryfood stampsOhio National Guard
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
