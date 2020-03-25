Stark Parks Lakes, Trails Remain Open For Visitors

Some parks in Northeast Ohio have had to close some of their facilities as part of the overall efforts to control the spread of coronavirus, but the parks themselves are open for business.



Stark Parks spokesman Jared Shive said the system's 15 parks, four lakes and 120 miles of hiking, biking and horseback trails are all still available.







“We have closed our visitors’ center and our wildlife conservation center and our administrative offices, so our public buildings are closed," he said. "But we have kept restrooms and port-a-johns open, and we are cleaning those several times a day. Of course, park rangers are still on patrol."



Shive said it’s still important to practice social distancing at the parks, especially if you’re on one of the trails.



Cuyahoga Valley National Park has closed its visitors’ center for the time being, but the park itself remains open.







