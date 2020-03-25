© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Stark Parks Lakes, Trails Remain Open For Visitors

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published March 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
photo of sippo lake park
STARKPARKS
/
STARKPARKS
Parts of Sippo Lake Park in Canton are open to visitors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some parks in Northeast Ohio have had to close some of their facilities as part of the overall efforts to control the spread of coronavirus, but the parks themselves are open for business.
 
Stark Parks spokesman Jared Shive said the system's 15 parks, four lakes and 120 miles of hiking, biking and horseback trails are all still available. 
 

 
“We have closed our visitors’ center and our wildlife conservation center and our administrative offices, so our public buildings are closed," he said. "But we have kept restrooms and port-a-johns open, and we are cleaning those several times a day. Of course, park rangers are still on patrol."
 
Shive said it’s still important to practice social distancing at the parks, especially if you’re on one of the trails.
 
Cuyahoga Valley National Park has closed its visitors’ center for the time being, but the park itself remains open.
 
 
 

Tags

CommunityStark ParksCuyahoga Valley National Parkcoronavirus
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
Related Content