© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

DeWine Giving More Thought To Eviction Issues

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published March 25, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT

The state's Stay At Home order has forced many people to lose their jobs or their source of income which means money can be tight when it comes time to pay rent. Gov. Mike DeWine is hinting at a possible announcement when it comes to evictions and foreclosures.

DeWine says he has given more thought to a possible moratorium on evictions and says there might be an announcement soon on that topic.

He commends banks and landlords who have eased up on their own and says Ohioans are "all in this together."

"The fact that someone cannot pay now does not reflect upon, should not reflect upon their credit, their character or anything else. It should reflect on the situation that we are all in," says DeWine.

However, the governor does point out there are other reasons why eviction is needed that're not rent related, for example domestic violence cases.

Local courts have been asked to stop eviction and foreclosure proceedings but that's not an order.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

CommunitycoronavirusevictionsForeclosures
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content