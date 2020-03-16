UA Moves Classes Online for the Rest of Spring Semester, KSU to Limit Campus Operations

The University of Akron (UA) has announced that it's switching to online classes for the rest of the spring semester because of concerns over COVID-19.

Initially, the university planned to suspend in-person classes until mid-April.

The announcement Monday comes days after Kent State decided to have online only classes for the rest of the semester. A Kent State employee is currently being tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a person who has the disease.

"Although there are no confirmed cases on our campus, the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding this pandemic are a significant challenge that we are taking very seriously," said UA President Gary Miller.

UA is located in Summit County, which has two confirmed cases as of Monday.

UA officials said residence halls are closing and students must leave by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Kent State is also having students leave by the end of the week. Both schools are offering alternative housing for students who don't have a place to go.

Kent State also announced that it will start limiting operations at all eight campuses starting at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice.

"Only a limited number of employees will be asked to report to their campus," the university stated in an email. "Employees needing to take home technology or other items to work remotely should clear this with their supervisors. Tomorrow, most buildings will be locked."

To read the full statement, click here.

As for commencement, Kent State and UA haven't made a decision whether to cancel it or keep it on the schedule.

"As I have stated before, these are extraordinary times, but we will get through this situation by continuing to work together," Miller said.

As of 1 p.m., the Ohio Department of Health reports the state has 37 confirmed cases and more than 360 people are being tested for COVID-19.