MAC, Other Conferences Cancel Basketball Tournaments Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has cancelled the remainder of the men's and women's college basketball tournaments due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. MAC comissioner Jon Steinbrecher made the announcement Thursday. The University of Akron and Kent State University were both scheduled to play today. The start time of Akron's game against Ohio University was initially going to be pushed back from noon to around 1 p.m.

While the players were off the court, several other conferences announced the cancellation of their basketball tournaments. All five of the Power 5 conferences: The Big Ten, Pacific-12 Conference (PAC-12) , Southeastern Conference (SEC), Big 12, and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the remainder of their tournaments would be cancelled. Smaller conferences like the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Atlantic 10, Conference USA, and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) also announced their tournaments would be cancelled.

The announcements come after the National Basketball Association moved Wednesday night to suspend their games until further notice. Major League Soccer suspended their matches for 30 days. The NCAA said Wednesday their annual basketball tournament was to continue without fans in attendance.