Morning Headlines: Coronavirus Recalls Study Abroad Students Back to US; Route 8 Construction Begins

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 2:

Coronavirus recalls study abroad students back to US;

Route 8 construction begins;

Documentary on shuttered Lordstown GM plant to debut at CIFF;

Pro-Trump rally, $50,000 giveaway cancelled;

Cleveland Indians ticket sales decline;

Zips leads MAC after beating Buffalo;

Coronavirus recalls study abroad students back to US

Kent State University announced it’s ending a study abroad program in Florence early amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Level 3 travel advisory warning against non-essential travel to Italy. Ohio State University and Walsh University are also recalling students studying abroad in Italy. Additionally, Walsh has announced it's cancelling a study abroad trip in Guadalajara, Mexico as a precaution. As of Monday, the World Health Organization reports more than 1,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy and just two in Mexico. There are 62 confirmed cases in the U.S. The U.S. announced two coronavirus-related deaths in Washington State over the weekend. For symptoms and ways to help prevent the spread of the virus, click here.

Route 8 construction begins

A massive construction project on State Route 8 between Boston Heights and Cuyahoga Falls is set to begin Monday night. The Ohio Department 0f Transportation (ODOT) reports up 60,000 daily drivers should expect delays and detours. The nearly $58 million project will reconstruct the northbound lanes between Graham Road and State Route 303. ODOT expects construction to be finished by late June.

Documentary on shuttered Lordstown GM plant to debut at CIFF

A feature-length documentary on the closure of the Lordstown General Motors plant will have its world premiere at the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) this month. "Bring It Home" follows the families affected by the Lordstown plant closure in November 2018. The plant employed more than 1,600 workers. The Vindicator reports the film is directed and co-produced by WKYC's Carl Kriss. The Cleveland International Film Festival announced its lineup last week. The film fest opens at venues across Cleveland March 27.

Pro-Trump rally, $50,000 giveaway cancelled

A planned rally and $50,000 cash giveaway by a charity supporting President Donald Trump was called off Saturday. Cleveland.com reports the Urban Revitalization Commission posted notices indefinitely postponing its event in downtown Cleveland, citing safety concerns. The group led by Cleveland Heights pastor and Trump supporter Darrell Scott had come under fire for the planned cash giveaway. The Ohio Democratic Party called for an investigation last week into possible election law violations. The group previously gave away $25,000 at a Cleveland rally featuring Trump officials. The Trump 2020 reelection campaign is focusing on attracting black voters by opening new offices in 15 cities, including Cleveland and Columbus.

Cleveland Indians ticket sales decline

The Cleveland Indians have seen a decline in season-ticket sales. Crain's Cleveland Business reports the season-ticket base fell from 13,000 to 11,000 this year. The season-ticket holder loss wasn't unforseen as the Indians missed out on the playoffs last year. Cleveland hosting the 2019 MLB All Star game could have inflated last year's season-ticket sales. Crain's Cleveland reports season-ticket sales rose to as high as almost 14,000 in 2018 fueled by a franchise winning streak of 102 victories the season before. The Indians season-ticket sales rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Zips leads MAC after beating Buffalo

It was a big weekend in men's college hoops for the region as the regular season draws to a close. Akron beat Buffalo 86-73 on Saturday. The Zips now lead the MAC in wins, along with Bowling Green, with a 12-4 conference record. Loren Cristian Jackson matched a career high with 35 points. Kent State lost to Ohio 69-76 despite guard Antonio Williams 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. In a battle of top-25 rivals, Ohio State beat Michigan at home 77-63 Sunday night.