Group's Effort to Expand Voter Rights Takes a Step Forward

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST
photo of a voting sign
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Secure and Fair Elections Amendment seeks to guarantee 28 days of early voting and make voter registration automatic, among other things.

The coalition pushing constitutional protections for voter rights is one step closer to circulating their petition for signatures. They're pitching the potential ballot measure as something that can have widespread support. 

The attorney general has okayed petition language for the potential ballot measure. It would create automatic voter registration, guarantee 28 days of early voting, and allow same day registration and voting. 

ACLU of Ohio's Bennett Guess says this proposal has had bipartisan support in other states because it adds protections and encourages voter participation.

"And surely we can all agree that that's an important step that we can take as Ohioans," Guess said.  

So far there's no organized opposition against the measure.

If the Ohio Ballot Board approves it, the group can officially begin collecting signatures.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
