© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

State Likely to Expand Use of Facial Recognition Technology

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 20, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST
a photo of Dave Yost
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Yost says this technology should not be misused.

A task force studying the use of facial recognition for law enforcement found no wrongdoing in the way the state was handling that system. And an upgrade and expansion of the system is now likely.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says law enforcement has access to driver’s licenses photos. But he says they aren’t good quality, so he wants the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to turn over new ones. And Yost says drivers voluntarily agreed to that when they got a driver’s license.

“They need to weigh their concerns against that reality. Everything is a tradeoff.”

Yost says his office is in the process of evaluating recommendations made by the task force to protect against misuse of the system and will likely incorporate some of them.

Tags

Communitydriver's license renewalAttorney General Dave YostBureau of Motor VehiclesFacial Recognition
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content