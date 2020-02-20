© 2020 WKSU
Community
New Program Seeks to Increase Earning Potential for Akron Public Housing Residents

WKSU | By Amanda Levine
Published February 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST
A photo of Summit Lake Apartments
AKRON METROPOLITAN HOUSING AUTHORITY
People who live at AMHA's Summit Lake Apartments will get help with transportation and other help that can aid their employment.

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is trying out a new program that aims to help people who live in public housing overcome obstacles for employment.

As part of the program, case managers will be available to meet with people living at AMHA's Summit Lake Apartments.

AMHA executive director Brian Gage says finding a job is not always the hard part.

“I think the barrier is not necessarily finding a job, but is actually having the access to get to that job, reliably," Gage said. "A lot of these families living at Summit Lake may have other struggles that they have to deal with, like inability to have transportation."

Gage says they want to work with Metro RTA to provide bus passes and will also work one-on-one with individuals to set up ridesharing. He says they are coordinating with Stark State to provide job training in healthcare and will meet with residents to explore child care options.

The program is being a funded with a four year grant from the department of housing and urban development.

CommunityAkron housingsummit lakeDepartment of Housing and Urban DevelopmentMetro RTAStark State
Amanda Levine
Amanda Levine is currently a senior journalism major with a minor in sports administration. Prior to being an intern at WKSU, Amanda has experience as both a reporter and an editor. She was a sports reporter for the Kent Stater and eventually, an Assigning Editor. She also has experience covering campus activism and the 2019 government shutdown.
