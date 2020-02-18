© 2020 WKSU
One Northeast Ohio Mall Has Hope Amid Struggles Facing Other Shopping Centers

WKSU | By Amanda Levine
Published February 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST
a photo of carnation city mall in Alliance
NICHOLAS ECKHART
/
CREATIVE COMMONS
J.C. Penney is one of the last remaining stores at Carnation City Mall in Alliance.

Northeast Ohio has had its struggles with malls, like Akron's Chapel Hill which is facing foreclosure. But in Alliance, there is new hope for the Carnation City Mall.

The shopping center currently has just a few stores and food vendors left including a J.C. Penney and Dunham’s Sports.

Joseph Mazzola, the Alliance Planning and Development Director, says the sale of the center should be complete in a couple of months. And he expects the buyer to make changes similar to those made at other malls in the region.

“As an example, Parmatown Mall is now the Shoppes of Parma and it's all an open air, strip-type of shopping center. It is not a mall anymore. I don’t know whether there will be any enclosed area. It is really up to the developer," Mazzola says.

Mazzola won’t name the developer yet, but he does say they have a commitment from one big box anchor tenant that he says will attract other retailers.

