Kent State to Keep Food Scraps Out of Landfills

Kent State University is adding a Grind2Energy system in the dining area of it's new Design Innovation Hub. No food scraps pre- or post-consumer will go to a landfill, but rather will be ground and stored until it is trucked to a processing system that will turn those scraps into energy and soil enhancers. We spoke with Kent State University's Sustainability Manager, Melanie Knowles, and Grind2Energy Business Development Lead, Heather Dougherty, about how the system works.