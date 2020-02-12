© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Reduce Reuse Refocus logo with Metro RTA logo
Reduce Reuse Refocus
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to residential recycling programs. What can go in?  What can‘t? Who’s taking our recycling?  What are we accomplishing: Are we saving money, the planet?

Reduce Reuse Refocus: The Playlist

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published February 12, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
screen capture of Oscar the Grouch
YOUTUBE
Oscar the Grouch first performed "I Love Trash" in the very first season of Sesame Street

It's hard not to do a series about recycling without thinking of Oscar the Grouch. After all, he lives in a garbage can, but he was born in a time before there was really greater consideration given to what we threw away and the impact it had on the planet. Over time our thoughts about garbage, what we throw away and what we can recycle have evolved.

Not surprsingly the number of songs about recycling has grown dramatically. We got to thinking about just how many songs we could find out there about trash and recycling. It turns out there are quite a few (especially with the title "Reduce Reuse Recycle!" Surprisingly, no two triple-R songs seem to be alike.) We've created a Spotify playlist for your enjoyment and perhaps your amusement. In addition to Oscar's classic tune, there's some rock, some rap, some blues and a few other odds and ends.

We hope you'll like this eclectic mix, but don't let the fun end here. We're sure there are more songs out there about recycling (and trash) that we haven't found yet. If you know of one you think should be on the list, let us know and we'll consider adding it!

Tags

CommunityReduce Reuse Refocus
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014.  He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor.  His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer:  a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies.  Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
Related Content