Ohio State Football Players Dismissed From Team After Rape, Kidnapping Arrests

Two Ohio State University football players have been dismissed from the team after being arrested on kidnapping and rape charges for an alleged assault last week.

Senior defensive back Amir Riep and redshirt senior linebacker/safety Jahsen Wint were booked into the Franklin County Jail early Wednesday morning.

According to an affidavit filed by Columbus Police with the Franklin County Municipal Court, Riep and the alleged victim were having consensual sex inside a northwest Columbus home on February 4 when the woman said she did not want to continue.

The affidavit says Wint then entered the room, and Riep asked "if he could join." The complaint says the two then sexually assaulted her for several minutes.

The affidavit says after the assault, Riep told the victim she needed to say her name and that the act was consensual while being recorded on video.

Jail records say both men live at the home where the alleged assault occured.

Court records say both men are scheduled for arraignment Thursday morning.

In a written statement, an Ohio State spokesman said, “We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available."

On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day dismissed Riep and Wint from the team. A statement from Day said, “I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes."

