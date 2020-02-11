Former Ohio State Wrestlers Ask Inspector General to Investigate Another Alleged Abuser

Five former Ohio State wrestlers who say they were abused by former team doctor Richard Strauss, want Ohio’s inspector general to open investigations related to another alleged abuser.

The letter calls on state investigators to look into Abigail Wexner’s role after Jeffrey Epstein's alleged assault of a woman named Maria Farmer. The Strauss accusers say Wexner held Farmer at the family's New Albany estate. She is married to L Brands CEO Les Wexner and serves as Vice chair of The Ohio State University's board of trustees.

In addition, the letter calls for a probe of Epstein’s broader relationship with Ohio State. The wrestlers argue the failure of local officials to pursue Farmer’s allegations are similar to OSU's lack of action on their complaints about Strauss.

Ohio State officials declined to comment on the matter because the letter was not addressed to the school.