Akron Marathon Welcomes New Race Director

The Akron Marathon announced it will have a new race director for the 2020 season.

Experienced runner Verrelle L. Wyatt will be responsible for planning, organizing and staging the marathon events. His experience in leadership and operational management will add to the marathon's effective systems, strategies and thoughtful event policies.

According to Anne Bitong, president and CEO of the Akron Marathon, Wyatt will bring a fresh perspective and an incredible energy to the runners.

She said former race director, Brian Polen, has been working with the marathon for the past seven racing seasons, and he has been vital in shaping the race.

Polen wants to focus on his business, a running store called Vertical Runner in Wooster.

Race officials encourage early registration to guarantee spots as they anticipate all events to sell out.

The following race dates are confirmed:

● National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile, June 27

● Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k, Aug. 8

● FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay, Sept. 26

For more information, race registration and volunteer opportunities, please visit AkronMarathon.org.