Facebook Opens Central Ohio Data Center, Plans Additional Investment

Facebook says a new data center in New Albany is now serving traffic. The company broke ground on the data center in August 2017. It is part of the company's global infrastructure. Facebook also announced plans to expand the facility, adding two more buildings and supporting 150 total jobs.

Governor Mike DeWine welcomed the news.

“Well this is a very happy day for Ohio," Governor Mike DeWine said. "It’s certainly a happy day for New Albany. You know, this is investment in the future. And the announcement today that they are going to expand and build more buildings and employ more people is certainly good news. It’s good news for our construction workers, our trades men and women who built this magnificent building and they are going to be doing more work.”

The company says it chose New Albany because of the excellent infrastructure and strong pool of talent for both construction and operations. The company says community partners have helped the project move forward quickly.