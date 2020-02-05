© 2020 WKSU
DeWine Committed to Getting Gun Proposal Passed

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 5, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST
a photo of governor Mike DeWine
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. Mike DeWine says his legislation will reduce gun violence.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. He thinks lawmakers need to take a good look at his proposal. 

DeWine says it’s been about eight years since he shot a gun, but he says he supports the second amendment. He says his proposal offers common sense solutions to gun violence that include requiring law enforcement agencies to keep their databases up to date, putting more guardrails on gun sales and registration and providing for a cooling off period for people thought to be dangerous. 

“I would ask the members of the legislature to look at this, read the bill and look at what it actually does. What you will find is it is very consistent with the second amendment," DeWine said. 

Ohio lawmakers have been cool on DeWine’s plan though it does have support from many community lawmakers, police agencies and mental health advocates. 

DeWine says the bill will save lives.

“This bill will save lives. This bill will save lives and we need to get it passed in the General Assembly this year,” DeWine said 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
