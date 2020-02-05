DeWine Committed to Getting Gun Proposal Passed

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he wants state lawmakers to pass his plan on gun violence by the end of this year. He thinks lawmakers need to take a good look at his proposal.

DeWine says it’s been about eight years since he shot a gun, but he says he supports the second amendment. He says his proposal offers common sense solutions to gun violence that include requiring law enforcement agencies to keep their databases up to date, putting more guardrails on gun sales and registration and providing for a cooling off period for people thought to be dangerous.

“I would ask the members of the legislature to look at this, read the bill and look at what it actually does. What you will find is it is very consistent with the second amendment," DeWine said.

Ohio lawmakers have been cool on DeWine’s plan though it does have support from many community lawmakers, police agencies and mental health advocates.

“This bill will save lives. This bill will save lives and we need to get it passed in the General Assembly this year,” DeWine said

