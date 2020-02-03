© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron Leaders Announce Plan to Light Up Busy Thoroughfare Near University

WKSU | By Jennifer Conn
Published February 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST
three men in suits
JENNIFER CONN
/
WKSU
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan (L to R), UA President Gary Miller and Ohio Edison President Edward Shuttleworth prep for a press conference announcing an LED lighting project.

By spring, anyone walking or driving through the heart of the University of Akron will notice a marked difference in visibility.

In a project launched by the city, the University of Akron and Ohio Edison, 252 older street lights along South Exchange Street will be upgraded to more efficient LED bulbs by May.

The new fixtures are designed to accommodate motion sensors and cameras and will eventually be rolled out in 10 more Akron communities.

The improved lighting benefits the entire community, said Mayor Dan Horrigan.

“The university’s future and ours are tied together and the surrounding neighborhoods,” he said. “A safe and vibrant campus doesn’t have to stop at the university’s edge.”

The University of Akron Foundation will contribute $172,000 toward the new technology. The city of Akron will pay Ohio Edison $52,000 to install the new equipment.  Ohio Edison President Edward Shuttleworth said the lighting will last years longer than traditional bulbs.

Tags

CommunityMayor Dan HorriganGary MillerEdward ShuttleworthOhio EdisonAkronAkron News
Jennifer Conn
Jennifer Conn joined WKSU in February 2019 as Akron reporter. 
See stories by Jennifer Conn
Related Content