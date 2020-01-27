Report: Andrew Berry Returning to the Browns As General Manager

The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement with Andrew Berry to become their new general manager and executive vice president, according to the Associated Press, bringing him back to the club where he served as vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2018.

At 32, Berry becomes the youngest GM in the National Football League and will have control over the team's 53-man roster. Berry is also the second, current African-American GM in the NFL, joining Miami’s Chris Grier.

The Browns front office now has a definitive Ivy League feel. Both Berry and Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta played football at Harvard, while new head coach Kevin Stefanski was a defensive back at Penn. Berry, who was Philadelphia's vice president of football operations, reportedly received a five year contract, the same length as Stefanski's deal.

Cleveland also interviewed Vikings Assistant GM George Paton, who worked with Stefanski in Minnesota. Paton withdrew from the search on Friday.

In addition to playing football for the Crimson, Berry graduated from Harvard with a Bachelor's degree in economics and a Master's in computer science.

He replaces former Browns GM John Dorsey, who was fired December 31 after declining to take a reduced role in the organization.