New Social Platform Connects Volunteers with Nonprofits

Published January 27, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST
a photo of the GiveGauge website
GIVEGAUGE.COM
Joe and Debbie Mazur developed the site and launched it in April 2019. It now has more than 1,000 registered volunteers.

A new social platform aims to help nonprofits connect with volunteers.

GiveGauge was developed by nonprofit CEO Joe Mazur, who heads the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

He and his wife spent three years creating the site. Now more than a thousand volunteers are registered.

Mazur says it gives students an easy way to keep track of their service.

“The students can use it for college applications, college scholarships and once they’re in college they could be volunteering and basically it’s a permanent record of all the volunteering they’ve done in their career and their life.”

Mazur says the site is a way to foster community connections and raise awareness for local nonprofits.

The site launched a year ago. He says his goal is to expand across the country.

