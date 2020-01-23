© 2020 WKSU
Smucker Donation to Fund Gathering Space at I Promise School

WKSU | By Amanda Levine
Published January 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST
Drumm's 'Tree of Life' stands tall in front of the newly-opened I Promise School in Akron.
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU
HomeTown Hall will be constructed adjacent to the I Promise School in Akron.

The I Promise School will be adding a new facility for students and families. HomeTown Hall will be used as a gathering space for members of the school's community. The school will host a monthly dinner for students and families in the hall.

The J.M. Smucker Company donated $1 million dollars to the LeBron James Family Foundation to help pay for the new facility, which will be located adjacent to the I Promise School. Construction could begin later thsi year. 

In a press release, Smucker's Chief People and Adminsitrative Officer Jill Penrose said, “Our passion for supporting families and children has always been a core value of our company. And the opportunity to play a role in the continued development of this important institution, and the positive impact it has on students, families and the community supports our purpose.”

Previously, the Smucker Company has provided the I Promise School with food to fill its food pantry and resources for its library. It partnered with the Foundation when the I Promise School opened in 2018. The school is part of Akron Public Schools and serves students most at-risk. 

