© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Cleveland Memory Project Is Crowdsourcing Assistance

Published January 22, 2020 at 9:15 PM EST
photo of bill barrow examining images
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU
Bill Barrow examines historical photos of Cleveland.

A project to catalog historical images of Cleveland is asking for the public’s help.

The Cleveland Memory Project, housed at Cleveland State University, has been working since the mid 1990s to make local history available online.

Special Collections Librarian Bill Barrow said they have more than 500,000 images from the old Cleveland Press Newspaper.

He said they need help adding information to each image.

“Properly describing them into the catalog so that people can effectively search them is a more labor-intensive operation that demands some skill and familiarity with Cleveland history and making good library-like terms,” Barrow said.

photo of the Cleveland Memory Project Archive
Credit Mark Arehart / WKSU
/
WKSU
The massive collection includes photos, postcards and E-Books.

Barrow said those interested in helping can contact him at the Cleveland State Library.

Since 2002 the Cleveland Memory Project has expanded to include postcards, e-books and nearly 2 million photos.

Tags

CommunityCleveland Memory ProjectCleveland historyCleveland PressCleveland State UniversityBill Barrow