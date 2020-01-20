Morning Headlines: Study: Students Lack Help When Posting About Depression; MLK Day Events

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 20:

Study: Students lack help when posting about depression

A new Ohio State University (OSU) study shows that college students who post on Facebook about their depression aren't being encouraged to seek help from their friends. The research was part of a larger online study measuring health outcomes of students at other universities in the Midwest and West. Of the hundreds of students who participated in the survey, nobody had a friend reach out to them or tell them to seek professional help. The students reported the kind of posts they made, how their friends responded and also completed questions to measure their depression. Half of the participants had symptoms related to severe or moderate depression. More than 30% reported having suicidal thoughts. The OSU researchers encourage the public to take those posts seriously and reach out to loved ones.

MLK Day events

There will be many events throughout Northeast Ohio to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Akron Art Museum will be hosting a variety of events starting at 1 p.m. with hands-on art and games. The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is free today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up along Lake Erie's shore, there will an Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor. The Great Lakes Science Center and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will have free admission from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Scholarship fund honors late Port Clinton teen

A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of an Ohio teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home. The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Marc Wolfe, owner of a Port Clinton bait and tackle store, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a nonprofit to oversee the scholarship fund in Harley Dilly's name. The 14-year-old boy was reported missing Dec. 20. His body was found last week across the street from his family's Port Clinton home. According to WEWS-TV, the Lucas County coroner said Dilly most likely died the day he went missing. His death appears to be accidential.

Police drops arrest warrant for Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.

The New Orleans Police Department has dropped an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former Louisiana State University (LSU) star Odell Beckham Jr. Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer on the backside during LSU's locker room victory celebration after the national championship game. A police official over the weekend said the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to players on the field after the game.

Kentucky man sentenced to prison for punching Cincinnati protestor

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for punching a protester outside an August rally for President Donald Trump in Cincinnati. A jury earlier this month found Dallas Frazier, 30, of Georgetown, guilty of misdemeanor assault for striking Michael Alter, 61. A judge gave Frazier credit for six days in jail. Frazier was accused of jumping out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and repeatedly punching Alter. Frazier must pay Alter $900 for his medical expenses.

Kings Island announces new roller coaster

Kings Island in Southwest Ohio has announced the opening date of its new steel roller coaster. The Orion will open to the public on the park's first day of its 2020 season. Kings Island officials have said it will be the tallest and fastest coaster at the park. The Orion is one of seven giga coasters in the world. The Orion will move at 91 miles per hour and has a 300-foot drop. Kings Island is owned by the same company as Cedar Point.