Browns To Tap Stefanski For Head Coach Job

The Cleveland Browns have picked Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach, the 18th full-time head coach in franchise history.

Stefanski, 37, was reportedly the favorite of Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in last year's search for a head coach. After the Browns fired General Manager John Dorsey two days after Kitchens was dismissed, DePodesta was put in charge of this year's search.

It also marks the fifth full-time head coach since Jimmy and Dee Haslam bought the team in 2012. Gregg Williams served as interim head coach for the final eight games of 2018.

Stefanski replaces Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season with a record of 6-10.

The pick also makes Stefanski the fourth coach for quarterback Baker Mayfield in his third NFL season.

The NFL Network first reported the Browns' plan to hire Stefanski.

The Vikings fell 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round Saturday, which opened the door for Cleveland to officially move forward in negotiations with Stefanski under NFL rules.

Former Browns personnel executive Andrew Berry has been linked to Stefanski as a possible new GM in the alignment desired by Haslam. The Browns put in a request Saturday with the Philadelphia Eagles to interview Berry for the position.

