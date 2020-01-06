© 2020 WKSU
Protesters Opposing War with Iran Rally in Columbus

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST
photo of Afkham Davis protesting the prospect of War with Iran
ROGER INGLES
Afkham Davis, Columbus, holds sign at protest.

Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities over the weekend. 

Anti-war demonstrator Mark Stansbery was one of nearly 100 protestors who stood in the cold.

“It wasn’t even done in a military sense, in a strategic sense. It was a political assassination. And that’s a very dangerous road we are going down.”

Columbus resident Afkham Davis is from Iran and fears for her family there. 

“I don’t think Iranians are going to be quiet.”

President Trump ordered the assassination in an airstrike without Congressional authorization. Trump said that action thwarted a planned terrorist action against the U.S.

Jo Ingles
