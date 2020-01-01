© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_View_From_Pluto-06.png
The View from Pluto
View From Pluto: Browns Search for Kitchens' Replacement

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published January 1, 2020 at 5:50 AM EST
Photo of Freddie Kitchens
WKSU
The Browns named Freddie Kitchens as their new head coach in January 2019.

The Cleveland Browns are once again searching for a new head coach. After leading the Browns to a 6 - 10 season, Freddie Kitchens is out of the role he held for less than a year.

Kitchens came into what had become a volatile postition when Hue Jackson was fired after leading the Browns to a 3 - 36 - 1 record in his three seasons as head coach. Kitchens was the Browns seventh coach since 2009. 

Hue Jackson
Credit Wikimedia Commons
Hue Jackson was fired halfway through the 2018 season, leaving defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to finish the season out.

Reports indicate offensive coordinators are on the shortlist, looking for "the next great young coach," as WKSU Sports Commentator Terry Pluto puts it.

Experience preferred
Pluto said names being tossed around to replace Kitchens include Paul DePodesta and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

But he has a different pick. "I would talk very seriously with former Green Bay Coach Mike McCarthy," Pluto said. "Find out 'what's his evergy level?' Does he really want it, or does he just want the perks of being a head coach." Pluto would prefer to see a head coach who knows what he's doing, rather than a new coach with little experience.

He also mentioned Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Carrying the "Bill Belichick Pedigree," McDaniels went to John Carroll University near Cleveland. But Terry doesn't like how much McDaniels controlled the front office during his time in Denver. "That's a mess. I do not like the coach as the emperor style."

Talent is there
Terry doesn't think we'll see yet another rebuilding year. He said the team is good, it just needs some adjustments.

"Work on the offesive line, work on the defensive line, get a coach in to work with Baker Mayfield. Don't look for a new quarterback. You have a quarterback. Work with the quarterback you've got," he said. "This is not 2017 where there's no talent and they want to lose a bunch of games and get a lot of draft picks."

In the meantime the search for a new head coach continues. Resumes can be sent to the Browns Training Facility, 76 Lou Groza Blvd., Berea, Ohio 44017. 

Andrew Meyer
