Browns Fire GM John Dorsey

Two days after firing first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Cleveland Browns are also parting ways with the team's general manager.

The team announced Tuesday that John Dorsey, who was hired in December 2017, is leaving the organization.

According to a statement from team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the owners and Dorsey were unable to agree on how to move ahead with the head coach search.

“As we conveyed on Sunday and our players reiterated yesterday, bringing in a strong leader with our head coach is our priority,” said the Haslams. “Our process to improve upon the leadership will allow the flexibility to ensure we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager.”

Dorsey’s two highest profile decisions since joining the Browns — drafting quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first pick in 2018 and promoting Freddie Kitchens to head coach after only eight games as offensive coordinator — came under fire during a disappointing 2019 season.

In his first full season, the inexperienced Kitchens finished with a 6-10 record and made several in-game decisions that were later deeply criticized.

Mayfield, in his second year, appeared to dramatically regress, racking up 21 interceptions — seven more than he threw in his rookie season.

Dorsey, in his statement accompanying the team’s announcement, said a disagreement over the coaching search led to a mutual decision to part ways.

“I know how critical the relationship is between a general manager and head coach and I also know how critical it is that the Browns have a strong leader in their next coach,” said Dorsey.

