Helping Autistic Students Thrive in College

Lisa Audet, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Kent State University. She is a former Provost Faculty Associate in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion where her work focuses on developing successful experiences for college students with ASD, and increasing diversity within Speech Pathology and Audiology.

Audet developed the experiential learning course along with the Partners In Achieving and Learning Success (P.A.L.S.) program where college students with ASD are paired with neurotypical college students as equals, with both gaining insight about the other's experience and both having the opportunity to earn college credit for the experience.