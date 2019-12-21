© 2020 WKSU
Community
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Helping Autistic Students Thrive in College

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published December 21, 2019 at 10:01 AM EST
Kent State University
Audet is the faculty advisor for the KSU National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association and the Autism Connect Kent student organizations.

Lisa Audet, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Kent State University. She is a former Provost Faculty Associate in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion where her work focuses on developing successful experiences for college students with ASD, and increasing diversity within Speech Pathology and Audiology. 

Audet developed the experiential learning course along with the Partners In Achieving and Learning Success (P.A.L.S.) program where college students with ASD are paired with neurotypical college students as equals, with both gaining insight about the other's experience and both having the opportunity to earn college credit for the experience. 

CommunityElevationsLisa AudetautismKent State
