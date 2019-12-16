Heisman Winner Helps Tackle Hunger in His Ohio Hometown

After his record setting season at LSU, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is setting his sights on tackling food insecurity back home in Athens, Ohio.

Burrow, who graduated from Athens High School in 2015 not only put a spotlight on food insecurity in Southeast Ohio, he’s inspired thousands of people across the country to donate to the Athens county food pantry.

“I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school.” Burrow said.

Three different fundraising drives on Facebook have collectively raised at least $200,000 for the pantry in just over 24 hours.

Athens county food pantry CEO Karen Bright said the entire situation has been unbelievable.

“I mean we are so grateful and so thankful for the people who started these fundraisers, for Joe Burrow, for bringing light to the issues of hunger in Athens County.” Bright said.

Bright said in the Pantry’s 40-year history, it’s never received funds like that being raised by these three campaigns.